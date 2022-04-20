On today’s Breakouts report, there are 31 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 14 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a bank stock that surfaced on the negative breakouts list earlier this week - The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T). Year-to-date, the share price has declined 4 per cent, making it the worst performing “Big 6″ bank stock. On Monday, the stock entered oversold territory with its share price dipping to its lowest level in 2022 (closed at $84.64) before bouncing off its 200-day moving average ($84.75) - a strong technical support level for the stock.

A brief outline on Scotiabank is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

The Bank of Nova Scotia has four main business segments. Last quarter, the company reported Canadian Banking adjusted earnings of $1.2-billion, up 32 per cent year-over year and up 3 per cent sequentially (from last quarter). Global Banking and Markets adjusted earnings came in at $561-million, up 3 per cent year-over-year and up 12 per cent sequentially. International Banking adjusted earnings were $552-million, up 38 per cent from the same period last year. Lastly, Global Wealth Management adjusted earnings stood at $419-million, up 13 per cent year-over-year and up 7 per cent quarter-over-quarter.

The stock is dual-listed, trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

Investment thesis

Significant international exposure.

Improving results from its international operations.

Attractive dividend yield of 4.7 per cent.

Valuation: slight discount to its historical 10-year average forward price-to-earnings multiple

slight discount to its historical 10-year average forward price-to-earnings multiple Potential key risks to consider: 1) flattening or inverted yield curve; and 2) risk of stagflation (low economic growth and high inflation environment) or a potential future recession.

Quarterly earnings

Before the market opened on March 1, the company reported its first-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results (the bank’s fiscal year-end is October 31).

Reported adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.15, ahead of the consensus estimate of $2.04 and 14 per cent year-over-year. The all-bank provision for credit losses (PCL) was $222-million, down 71 per cent year-over-year (PCL ratio of 13 basis points). Double-digit loan growth in Canadian Banking increased 12 per cent year-over-year (residential mortgages up 15 per cent and business loans up 16 per cent). Adjusted return on equity was 15.9 per cent, up from 14.4 per cent reported during the same period last year. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio was 12 per cent, down approximately 30 basis points from last quarter driven by share repurchases. Book value per share stood at $54.94 at quarter-end.

On the earnings call, president and chief executive officer Brian Porter provided a bullish outlook for 2022, “We are confident that each of our four business lines are well-positioned to deliver growth and continue to believe that 2022 will be a year that clearly demonstrates the full earnings power of Scotiabank.”

Returning capital to investors

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1 per share or $4 per share on a yearly basis. This equates to a current annualized yield of 4.7 per cent.

Last quarter, the payout ratio was 46.5 per cent, which is within management’s targeted range of between 40 per cent and 50 per cent. In fiscal 2021, the dividend payout ratio was approximately 46.5 per cent.

For the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2022, the company repurchased approximately 12.4-million shares at an average price per share of $87.28.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, the stock has seven buy-equivalent recommendations, five neutral recommendations, and one “sell” recommendation (from Nigel D’Souza from Veritas Investment Research.

Revised recommendations

Since the beginning of March, 10 analysts have revised their expectations – three positive revisions and seven negative revisions.

Barclays’ John Aiken lifted his target price to $99 from $97.

BMO’s Sohrab Movahedi increased his target price to $95 from $93.

CIBC’s Paul Holden slashed his target price to $94 from $105 and downgraded his recommendation to a “neutral” from an “outperformer.”

Cormark’s Lemar Persaud trimmed his target price to $103 from $102.

Desjardins Doug Young increased his target price to $99 from $95.

Morningstar’s Eric Compton reduced his target price to $68 (the low on the Street) from $87.

National Bank’s Gabriel Dechaine reduced his target price to $90 from $91.

Stifel’s Mike Rizvanovic tweaked his target price to $106 (the high on the Street) from $107.

TD’s Mario Mendonca downgraded his recommendation to a “hold” from a “buy” but maintained his target price of $100.

Veritas’ Nigel D’Souza reduced his target price to $78 from $79.

Financial forecasts

The consensus earnings per share estimates are $8.39 in fiscal 2022, rising 4 per cent to $8.76 in fiscal 2023.

Earnings expectations have inched higher in recent months. Three months ago, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $8.26 for fiscal 2022 and $8.70 for fiscal 2023.

Valuation

The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 9.8 times the fiscal 2023 consensus estimate, which is just below its 10-year historical average multiple of 10.3 times.

Looking at its peers, only Royal Bank trades at a premium versus its 10-year historical average (current forward P/E multiple of 11.5 times, 10-year average 11.1 times). National Bank of Canada (9.7 and 9.7), Bank of Montreal (9.8 and 10.4), Toronto-Dominion Bank (10.5 and 10.9), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (9.3 and 9.6).

Scotiabank’s average 12-month target price is $94.49, implying the share price has 10 per cent upside potential over the next year (including the dividend yield this equates to a potential total return of nearly 15 per cent).

Individual target prices range from a low of $68 (from Nigel D’Souza, the analyst at Veritas Investment Research) to a high of $106 (from Mike Rizvanovic, the analyst at Stifel).

The forecast price returns based on the average target prices for the major banks are as follows: 19 per cent for shares of CIBC (target price: $173.46), 15 per cent for shares of National Bank (target price: $109.08), 14 per cent for shares of Bank of Montreal (target price $165.33), 13 per cent for shares of TD Bank (target price $107.11), and 8 per cent for shares of Royal Bank of Canada (target price $149.24).

Insider transaction activity

Year-to-date, only two insiders have reported trading activity in the public market.

On March 16, chief human resources officer Barb Mason exercised her options, receiving 45,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $62.51, and sold 45,000 shares at a price per share of $92.90 with 3,222 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.3-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

On Jan 4, Glen Gowland, group head - global wealth management, exercised his options, receiving 17,864 shares at a cost per share of $63.98, and sold 17,864 shares at a price per share of $91.04, leaving 2,283 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $483,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Chart watch

The stock has been a laggard. Year-to-date, the share price has declined 4 per cent, underperforming the S&P/TSX Financials Sector Index, which is down 0.6 per cent.

This stock has the lowest return of the “Big 6″ banks in 2022. Year-to-date, shares of the Bank of Montreal are up 6 per cent, Royal Bank’s share price is up 3 per cent, CIBC’s stock price is down 1 per cent, National Bank’s share price is down 2 per cent and TD Bank’s share price is down 2.6 per cent.

Looking at key technical support and resistance levels, the share price is currently hovering around $85, which is just above its 200-day moving average (at $84.75) - a strong technical support level. Should the stock price break below its 200-day moving average, the next major support level is around $80. Looking at the upside, there is an initial ceiling of resistance around $90, near its 50-day moving average (at $90.95).

On Monday, the relative strength index (RSI) was 27, suggesting the stock is oversold. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

ESG Risk Rating

Rating provider Sustainalytics has given Scotiabank an ESG risk score of 19.7 or “low risk” rating (defined as a score between 10 and 20). All but one ‘Big 6′ bank has a ‘low risk’ rating (TD Bank has a “medium risk” rating, defined as a score between 20 and 30). Individual ESG risk ratings are: National Bank of Canada 15.1; Bank of Montreal 16.8; CIBC 17.9; Royal Bank of Canada 18.3; and TD Bank 20.3.

POSITIVE BREAKOUTS April 19 close AT-T AcuityAds Holding Inc. 4.18 AGF-B-T AGF Management Ltd 8 ALA-T AltaGas Ltd 30.98 AX-UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 13.54 ACO-X-T Atco Ltd 45.43 BLU-T BELLUS Health Inc. 10.58 DOO-T BRP Inc 106.3 BTB-UN-T BTB Real Estate Investment Trust 4.4 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc 113.36 CGO-T Cogeco Inc 83.97 CSU-T Constellation Software Inc. 2272.62 CSW-A-T Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd 19.68 FFH-T Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd 711.49 FTT-T Finning International Inc 39.66 GRT-UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust 99.8 KEY-T Keyera Corp 34 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp 13.92 MDI-T Major Drilling Group International Inc 12.79 MAXR-T Maxar Technologies Ltd. 49.48 MRT-UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 5.74 NFG-X New Found Gold Corp. 9.4 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp 50.23 QBR-B-T Quebecor Inc 32.49 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc 35.15 SII-T Sprott Inc 71.7 STEP-T STEP Energy Services Ltd. 3.69 TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd 123.29 TOT-T Total Energy Services Inc 8.98 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd 4.59 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc 32.6 YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc 7.88 NEGATIVE BREAKOUTS AXU-T Alexco Resource Corp. 1.75 AYR-A-CN AYR Strategies Inc. 12.61 GBT-T BMTC Group Inc 14.38 BU-T Burcon NutraScience Corp 0.95 CWEB-T Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. 1.23 CPLF-T Copperleaf Technologies Inc. 10.55 XAU-T GoldMoney Inc. 1.83 GCG-T Guardian Capital Group 35.5 HEXO-T HEXO Corp. 0.62 LGD-T Liberty Gold Corp. 0.84 MOZ-T Marathon Gold Corporation 2.53 MMEN-NE Mind Medicine Inc. 1.15 REAL-T Real Matters Inc. 4.88 REAX-X The Real Brokerage Inc. 2.61 Source: Bloomberg and The Globe and Mail

Please note that this report is not an investment recommendation.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

