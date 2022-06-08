On today’s Breakouts report, there are 50 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 23 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum). Once again, energy stocks dominate the positive breakouts list, accounting for 78 per cent of the securities.

Discussed today is one of the few non-energy stocks appearing on the positive breakouts list - Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T).

On June 7, the share price closed at a record high on high volume. This stock has rewarded shareholders with both price appreciation and regular monthly income with an attractive dividend yield, which currently stands at 5 per cent. The company maintained its dividend throughout the pandemic and last month management announced a 5 per cent dividend increase. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from 11 analysts with robust earnings growth forecast.

A brief outline on EIC is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

Winnipeg-based EIC has two main reporting segments: Aerospace & Aviation as well as Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation business segment provides airline, charter flights, and emergency medical air transport services. The Manufacturing segment provides manufactured goods and services across diversified end markets. For instance, the company manufactures window wall systems for high-rise residential buildings, manufactures components used in the aerospace and defence sector, manufactures pressure washing and steam systems, and produces tanks used for transporting oil, gas, and water. In 2021, 60 per cent of the company’s total revenue stemmed from the aerospace and aviation business unit, while 40 per cent of total revenue was from the manufacturing segment.

There is seasonality in the company’s operations with the first-quarter historically the weakest period.

Investment thesis

Diversified business mix/revenue profile.

Acquisition growth. On May 10, the company purchased Northern Mat & Bridge for $325-million, the largest acquisition in the company’s history.

Attractive dividend yield with room for further dividend increases.

Reasonable valuation with room for multiple expansion.

Key potential risks to consider: inflationary pressures (e.g. higher fuel costs, higher aluminum and steel prices), supply chain issues and tight labour market conditions, which are challenges that management anticipates will persist into 2023.

Quarterly earnings and outlook

After the market closed on May 10, the company reported record financial results that sent the share price soaring 10 per cent the following trading day on unusually high volume with over 480,000 shares traded (the three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 160,000 shares).

EIC reported record revenue of $400-million (up 33 per cent year-over-year) and EBITDA of $67-million (up 4 per cent year-over-year), surpassing the consensus revenue estimate of $338-million and consensus EBITDA expectation of $63-million. The Aerospace and Aviation business segment reported revenue of $282-million and adjusted EBITDA of $63-million. The Manufacturing business segment reported revenue of $119-million and adjusted EBITDA of $11-million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 20 cents.

Management provided strong guidance, calling for adjusted EBITDA of between $410-million and $430-million in 2022. For 2023, management is expecting adjusted EBITDA to be between $500-million and $530-million.

On the earnings call, president Carmele Peter provided a positive outlook, saying: “Although we do continue to expect supply chain issues, commodity price increases, rising fuel costs and labor challenges for the balance of 2022 and into 2023, our businesses are managing through these issues and returning to a new norm. For instance, our passenger business is returning to historical levels and we expect by the end of Q2 [second quarter], our airlines will be fully recovered other than in Northwest Ontario, which has experienced a lagged recovery throughout the pandemic. Given the recovery at our airlines, we do not expect any further government subsidies. Regional One has experienced material year-over-year growth, although lease revenues will likely not resume to pre-pandemic levels until later in the year. New Aviation and Aerospace contracts, one in recent periods, like the Netherlands contract, have begun or are about to begin over the balance of the year. Demand at Quest has accelerated and we have seen a 12 per cent increase in our order book since the end of 2021 and have won contracts in two completely new markets. The acquisitions we made last year have performed as expected and the recent purchases of Advanced Paramedics and Northern Mat have grown our portfolio and will make solid contributions in future periods.”

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 20 cents per share or $2.40 per share on a yearly basis. This translates to a current annualized dividend yield of 5 per cent.

The monthly dividend was maintained throughout the pandemic. On May 10, the company announced a 5 per cent dividend increase, raising its monthly dividend to its current level of 20 cents per share from 19 cents per share. This marked the company’s first dividend increase in over two years since the start of COVID.

For the trailing 12-months, the payout ratio based on free cash flow less maintenance capital expenditures stood at 59 per cent at the end of the first quarter.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 11 analysts covering this company, and all 11 analysts have buy-equivalent recommendations.

The firms providing research coverage on the company are: ATB Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, iA Capital Markets, Laurentian Bank, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Dominion Securities, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

In May, 10 analysts revised their target prices – all higher.

ATB’s Chris Murray by $3 to $60.

Canaccord’s Matthew Lee by $6 to $58.

CIBC’s Kevin Chiang upgraded the stock to an “outperform” recommendation from a “neutral” call and lifted his target price to $56.50 from $47.

iA Capital Markets’ Matthew Weekes to $53 (the low on the Street) from $49.

Laurentian Bank’s Nauman Satti to $62 from $55.

National Bank’s Cam Doerksen by $8 to $59.

Raymond James’ Steve Hansen to $62 from $55.

RBC’s Walter Spracklin to $62 from $52.

Scotia’s Konark Gupta upgraded the stock to a “sector outperform” from a “sector perform” and bumped his target price to $56 from $47.

TD’s Tim James by $10 to $59.

Financial forecasts

The consensus revenue estimate is $1.8-billion for 2022, up from a record $1.4-billion reported in 2021, rising to 2-billion in 2023. The Street anticipates EBITDA will come in at $407-million in 2022, up from a record $330-million reported in 2021, jumping to $503-million the following year. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $2.68 in 2022 and $4.01 in 2023.

Earnings estimates have increased significantly in recent months. Three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $368-million for 2022 and $429-million for 2022.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 6.2 times the 2023 consensus estimate, below its five-year historical average of 6.5 times. On a price-to-earnings basis, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 12 times the 2023 consensus estimate, slightly above its five-year historical average multiple of 11.7 times.

The average one-year target price is $58.50, implying the share price has 21 per cent upside over the next 12 months (a potential total return of nearly 26 per cent including the dividend yield). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $53 (from iA Capital Markets’ Matthew Weekes), two at $56, $56.50, $58, two at $59, $60 and three at $62.

Insider transaction activity

Quarter-to-date, there has only been one small trade in the public market reported by an insider.

On May 13, chief accounting officer Richard Wowryk purchased 93 shares at a price per share of $44.50 for his RRSP.

Chart watch

The stock has been an outperformer.

Quarter-to-date, the share price is up 13 per cent, making it the top performing stock in the S&P/TSX Industrials Index. Only five out of 30 stocks in the S&P/TSX Industrials Index have positive returns with the S&P/TSX Industrials Index down 9 per cent in the second quarter.

Year-to-date, EIC’s share price is up 15 per cent.

A bullish technical formation recently occurred – a “Golden Cross”. This occurs when a shorter-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average. Recently, the 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day moving average.

In terms of key technical support and resistance levels, there is strong support around $45. Failing that, there is support around $40. Looking at the upside, there is an initial ceiling of resistance around $50. After that, there is resistance around $60.

This small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $1.8-billion can be thinly traded at times. Again, the three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 160,000 shares. There are days when less than 100,000 shares are traded.

ESG Risk Rating

According to risk provider Sustainalytics, the stock has an ESG risk score of 36.8 as of Feb. 2, 2022. A risk score between 30 and 40 reflects a “high risk” rating.

Please note that this is not an investment recommendation.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

