Wednesday’s Insider Report: A large-cap dividend stock that three management executives are trading

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T)

Between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27, controller Alberto Heredia exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (27,000) at an average price per share of approximately $10.35, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $280,000.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (IAG-T)

Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 27, Michael Stickney, executive vice-president – U.S. development, purchased a total of 3,400 shares, increasing his account’s holdings to 14,300 shares.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

On Nov. 26, Stuart Lerner, executive vice-president – infrastructure, exercised his options, receiving 7,000 shares, and sold 5,091 shares at a price per share of $31.3999 with 3,945 shares remaining in his account.

Listed below is a stock that have had both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

George Weston Limited (WN-T)

Between Nov. 21 and Nov. 30, executive vice-president and chief talent officer Rashid Wasti purchased a total of 2,600 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $94.94, raising his account balance to 6,200 shares. The total cost of these purchases amounted to over $246,000.

Over the course of two days, on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, chief legal officer Gordon Currie exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (34,778) at an average price per share of approximately $94.43, leaving 20,278 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sales totaled nearly $3.3-million.

On Nov. 22, president and chief financial officer Richard Dufresne exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (10,000) at a price per share of $94.6423, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $964,000.