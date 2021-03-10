Wednesday’s Insider Report: A pair of Big 5 bank CEOs land million dollar paydays

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by two insiders.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG-T)
On March 4, president and chief executive officer Raymond Ferris invested over $143,000 in shares of West Fraser. He purchased a total of 1,730 shares at an average price per share of approximately $82.71 for several accounts.
On March 2, director Robert Phillips acquired 1,000 shares at a cost per share of $80.35, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 5,500 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)
On March 1, president and chief executive officer Brian Porter exercised his options, receiving 147,776 shares at a cost per share of $60.67, and sold 147,776 shares at a price per share of $75.29. Net proceeds exceeded $2.1-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commece (CM-T)
On March 1, president and chief executive officer of CIBC Bank USA Michael Capatides exercised his options, receiving 61,102 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $99.53, and sold 61,102 shares at an average price per share of roughly $118.36. Net proceeds exceeded $1.1-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)
On March 1, president and chief executive officer Dean Connor exercised his options, receiving a total of 47,100 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $34.80, and sold 47,100 shares at a price per share of $61.71. Net proceeds exceeded $1.2-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
