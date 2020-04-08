 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Wednesday’s Insider Report: A REIT yielding 11% that is under accumulation

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR-UN-T)

Between March 26 and March 31, insider Ajay Dilawri acquired a total of 52,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $7.71, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this investment exceeded $400,000.

On March 26, chair of the board Kapil Dilawri invested over $536,000 in units of this REIT. He purchased 68,500 units at a price per unit of $7.30 taking this account’s holdings up to 101,000 units.

In a news release issued on April 2, management indicated that the distribution would be maintained, “Given the REIT's strong liquidity position, subject to the terms of the tenant support the REIT is able to conclude with its tenants, the REIT expects to maintain its current distribution policy for the foreseeable future. The REIT is continuing to closely monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business and the business of its tenants, and will continue to prudently manage the REIT's available resources during this economic uncertainty.”

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 6.7 cents per unit, or 80.4 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 11 per cent. The AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) payout ratio stood at 88.6 per cent for the 12-month period ending Dec. 31, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T)

On March 23, chairman and chief executive officer Jean-Guy Desjardins invested over $404,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 80,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $5.06.

In a relatively small transaction, global chief technology and operations officer Sebastian Blandizzi was also a buyer in the market that day. He bought 9,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.14, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this investment exceeded $50,000.

The company pays a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share to its shareholders.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T)

On March 25, Adam Gray, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $10-million in shares of this company. He acquired 1-million shares at a price per share of $10.85 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Coliseum Capital Management LLC), raising this account’s holdings to 3,206,246 shares.

On March 25, director and the company’s former president and chief executive officer John Marinucci invested over $105,000 in shares of NFI. He bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $10.51, lifting this account’s position to 145,500 shares.

In a news release issued on March 23, management announced its plan to temporarily reduce the quarterly dividend, “Given the ongoing economic uncertainty and the impact that COVID-19 has had on NFI's operating businesses, the Board of Directors has determined to temporarily reduce the company's quarterly dividend, for the period January 1 to March 31, 2020, to $0.2125 per common share."

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T)

Between March 24-27, director and the company’s former chief executive officer Andrew Clark divested a total of 230,610 shares at an average price per share of approximately $18.27 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Nine Two Seven Limited), eliminating this particular account’s position. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $4.2-million.

People Corp. (PEO-X)

On March 25, director Scott Anderson sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $7.26, leaving an account balance of 1,428,233 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $181,000.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T)

On March 23, director Bill Holland sold 200,000 shares at a price per share of $11.2407 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Eastwood Capital Corp.), reducing this account’s position to 1,800,766 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $2.2-million.

