Wednesday’s Insider Report: Bank executives take profits off the table

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM-T)
On March 8, Jamie Sokalsky, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $363,000 in shares of Agnico Eagle. He purchased 5,000 shares at a price per share of $72.61, increasing this particular account’s position to 24,720 shares.
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE-T)
Between March 1-10, Robert Disbrow, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $228,000 in shares of Pine Cliff. He acquired a total of 750,000 shares at an average cost per share of 30 cents for several accounts.
Listed below are a couple of dividend stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B-T)
On March 9, president of home and personal care worldwide Ben Rubino exercised his options, receiving 35,000 shares at a cost per share of $58.032, and sold 35,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $70.87. Net proceeds exceeded $449,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)
Between March 4-10, Harry Culham, senior vice-president and group head of capital markets, exercised his options, receiving a total of 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $100.07, and sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $122.98. Net proceeds exceeded $458,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
On March 5, Jon Hountalas, senior executive vice-president and group head of commercial banking and wealth management in Canada, exercised his options, receiving 9,075 shares at a cost per share of $71.54, and sold 9,075 shares at a price per share of $122.80. Net proceeds totaled over $465,000, excluding any associated transaction costs.
Earlier this month, we reported that on March 1, president and chief executive officer of CIBC Bank USA Michael Capatides exercised his options, receiving 61,102 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $99.53, and sold 61,102 shares at an average price per share of roughly $118.36. Net proceeds exceeded $1.1-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.
