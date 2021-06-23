Wednesday’s Insider Report: Billionaire businessman invests $43 million in this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)
On June 14, John Prato, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $247,000 in shares of Restaurant Brands. He acquired 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $82.45, initiating a position in this specific account.
Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)
Between June 16-18, billionaire businessman and founder Lino Saputo, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $43-million in shares of Saputo. He purchased a total of 1,185,100 shares at an average price per share of approximately $36.527 for an account in which he has control or direction over.
In 1954, Lino Saputo founded the company with his family. In 2004, Mr. Saputo’s son, Lino Saputo Jr., took over the helm as the company’s president and chief executive officer.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 17.5 cents per share of 70 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 1.9 per cent.
Month-to-date, the share price has tumbled 11 per cent.
**
Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T)
Between June 11-14, chief financial officer Anne Yong exercised her options, receiving a total of 82,238 shares at a cost per share of $2.30, and sold 82,238 shares at an average price per share of approximately $12.395. Net proceeds exceeded $830,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Stantec Inc. (STN-T)
On June 16, executive vice-president and chief practice and project officer Steve Fleck exercised his options, receiving 16,286 shares at a cost per share of $32.98, and sold 16,286 shares at a price per share of $54.9904. Net proceeds totaled over $358,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.