Wednesday’s Insider Report: Billionaire businessman invests over $800,000 in this soaring stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL-T)
Between March 8-19, executive chairman of the board of directors Amar Doman invested over $319,000 in shares of Tree Island. He acquired a total of 111,400 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.87 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Futura Corporation). After these transactions, this specific account held 9,764,146 shares.
TWC Enterprises Ltd. (TWC-T)
On March 12, chairman and chief executive officer Rai Sahi invested over $800,000 in shares of TWC. He purchased 43,134 shares at a cost per share of $18.75 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Paros Enterprises Limited), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 15,817,049 shares.
Canadian billionaire Rai Sahi is also the chairman and chief executive officer of Morguard Corp. (MRC-T).
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T)
On March 14, executive chair of the board of directors Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares at a price per share of $13.7372, leaving 584,183 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1-million, not including trading fees.
Quebecor Inc. (QBR-B-T)
On March 18, Jean-François Pruneau sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $35.85, trimming this specific account’s position to 247,500 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $1.8-million, excluding commission charges.
Mr. Pruneau is the president and chief executive officer of Videotron, a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc.
