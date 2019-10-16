Wednesday’s Insider Report: Billionaire businessman is a buyer of these two penny stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two penny stocks that Canadian billionaire businessman Eric Sprott has been accumulating in the public market.
Teuton Resources Corp. (TUO-X)
Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 8, Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired a total of 233,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 43.5 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), raising the account’s holdings to 4,059,500 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $101,000.
Tudor Gold Corp. (TUD-X)
On Sept. 24, Mr. Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired 185,00 shares at a price per share of 74.83 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), increasing the account’s position to 13,985,000 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $138,000.
***
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
BRP Inc. (DOO-T)
On Oct. 8, Denys Lapointe, senior vice-president – design, innovation, and creative services, sold 50,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $50.31 with 87,981 shares remaining in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $2.5-million.
Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 49 per cent.
***
Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading with both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF-T)
On Oct. 1, William Corcoran, who sits on the board of directors, divested 5,000 shares at a price per share of $23.897, reducing his account balance to 15,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $119,000.
Earlier in the month, we reported that, between Sept. 26 and Oct. 1, president and chief executive officer John Tuer invested over $150,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 6,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $24.28, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 16,200 shares.