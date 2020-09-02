Wednesday’s Insider Report: Board chair invests over $3.8-million in this REIT yielding 9%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU-UN-T)
Between Aug. 24-26, executive chair of the board Mitchell Goldhar invested over $3.8-million in units of this REIT. He purchased a total of 188,300 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $20.44 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (SC Financial Investments Inc.), increasing this account’s holdings to 1,939,278 units.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 15.417 cents per trust unit, or $1.85 per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 9 per cent.
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM-T)
On Aug. 18, billionaire businessman Eric Sprott sold 4,335,999 shares at a price per share of $6.5063 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), eliminating this specific account’s holdings.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T)
On Aug. 24, chief sales officer Dave Howcroft sold a total of 17,382 shares at an average price per share of roughly $20.83 for two accounts. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $362,000, not including trading fees.
Sprott Inc. (SII-T)
On Aug. 18, chief financial officer Kevin Hibbert divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of $53.98, leaving 50,000 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled over $539,000.
