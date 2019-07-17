Wednesday’s Insider Report: Board member invests over $100,000 in this stock yielding 6.4%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below is a security that has had recent insider buying activity.
Transcontinental Inc. (TCL-A-T)
On July 10, Peter Brues invested over $100,000 in shares of this company. He purchased 6,850 shares at a cost per share of $14.697, increasing his portfolio’s position to 18,350 shares. Mr. Brues was appointed to the Board of Directors in September 2018.
Transcontinental pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share, equating to a current yield of 6.4 per cent.
The stock price is trading at its lowest level since mid-2015.
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)
On July 11, director Jean Élie sold 1,500 shares at a price per share of $84.145, trimming his account balance to 20,550 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale totaled over $126,000.
CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)
Between July 8 and July 11, director Brigette Chang-Addorisio sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $21.58 for an account in which she has indirect ownership (2184627 Ontario Inc.). After these transactions, the account held 340,000 shares. Gross proceeds from the sales totaled over $431,000.
Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)
On July 10, Mark Stoddart, chief technology officer and executive vice-president of sales and marketing, divested 6,000 shares at a price per share of $44.54 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, leaving 661,517 shares in this account. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $267,000.