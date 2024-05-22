Wednesday’s Insider Report: C-suite executive invests over $900,000 in this high-yielding utility stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On May 10, senior vice-president, chief commercial officer Bryan DeNeve acquired 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $37.23, increasing the holdings in this specific account to 31,300 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $744,000.

Previously, we reported that Mr. DeNeve invested over $179,000 in shares of Capital Power on May 3. He acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $35.801.

Month-to-date, Mr. DeNeve has invested over $900,000 in shares of this company.

Capital Power pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 61.5 cents per share or $2.46 per share annually, equating to a current annualized yield topping 6 per cent.

Management is committed to its dividend, which has increased at a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 7 per cent over the past 10 years.

According to the company’s May investor presentation, the dividend is anticipated to grow by 6 per cent to 2025. Beyond 2025, dividend growth is expected to moderate to between 2 per cent and 4 per cent.

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CP-T)

On May 16, chair of the board of directors Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares at a price per share of $110.80, eliminating her position in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than $498,000, excluding trading fees.

On May 10, president and chief executive officer Keith Creel exercised his options, receiving 59,925 shares at a cost per share of $42.06, and sold 59,925 shares at a price per share of $113.206. Net proceeds exceeded $4.2-million, not including any associated transaction fees. After these transactions, this particular account held 72,960 shares.

Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)

On May 9 and10, executive vice-president and chief financial officer Louis Marcotte sold a total of 6,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $228.3285, leaving 25,699 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.4 million, excluding trading fees.

Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T)

On May 10, executive vice-president Claude Généreux exercised his options, receiving 208,130 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $35.08 and sold 208,130 shares at an average price per share of approximately $40.16, after which 14,810 shares remained in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1 million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

