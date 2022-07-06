Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T)

Between June 13-27, Charles Pellerin, who sits on the board of directors, invested roughly $600,000 in shares of Calfrac. He purchased a total of 129,900 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $4.60 for an account in which he has control or direction over (9162-2803 QC Inc.), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 191,000 shares.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T)

On June 23, executive vice-president and chief administrative officer Stuart Raftus invested over $1.7-million in shares of Canaccord Genuity. He acquired 200,000 shares at a price per share of $8.70, increasing this particular account’s position to 2,010,586 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 8.5 cents per share or 34 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 4 per cent.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ-T)

On June 23, Glen Gray, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, bought a total of 149,100 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.17 for two accounts. After these transactions, one account, in which he has direct ownership, held 25,570,995 shares, and a separate account, in which he has indirect ownership (GwG PCE Ltd), held 226,233 shares. The cost of these investments exceeded $324,000.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Capstone Copper Corp. (CS-T)

On June 24, John Dyer sold 560,000 shares at a price per share of US$2.8196 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Inversiones Maria De La Esperanza Limitada - MDLE), leaving 623,923 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US $1.5-million, excluding trading fees.

In March, Capstone Mining and Mantos Copper merged to form Capstone Copper. Prior to the merger, Mr. Dyer was the chief financial officer of Mantos Copper.

