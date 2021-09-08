Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO accumulates units of this retail REIT

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a REIT that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI-UN-T)
On Aug. 31, president and chief executive officer Jonathan Gitlin purchased 5,000 units at a cost per unit of $22.40 for an account in which he has control or direction over. After this transaction, this particular account held 36,184 units. The cost of this investment totaled $112,000, not including commission charges.
**
Listed below are four securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on Aug. 31, Jeff Bowling, senior vice-president of real estate lending, sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of $37.012, after which this specific account held 2,559 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $74,000, excluding commission fees.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP-UN-T)
On Aug. 27, trustee Paul Bouzanis divested 70,000 units at a price per unit of $17.50, leaving 305,829 units in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.2-million, excluding trading fees.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)
On Aug. 26, chief operating officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares at a price per share of US$64.92 with 314,096 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$3.5-million, not including commission charges.
Savaria Corp. (SIS-T)
On Aug. 24, director Peter Drutz sold 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $20.84, reducing this specific account’s position to 101,364 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $312,000, excluding trading fees.
