Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO and 5 insiders are buying this large-cap stock on the dip

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T)

On Nov. 5, three insiders were buyers in the market.

Lauren Zucker, who sits on the board of trustees, purchased 45,600 units, lifting her account’s holdings to 75,600 units.

In a relatively small transaction, chief financial officer Jim Green acquired 2,000 units at a price per unit of $10.27, increasing his account balance to 76,000 units.

Lastly, Philip Martens, executive vice-president – U.S. Region, bought 1,250 units, initiating a portfolio position.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)

On Oct. 31, management executive Chad Rolstad made a small purchase. He acquired 125 shares at a cost per share of U.S. $205.10 for a total purchase price of just over U.S.$25,000. This purchase increased his account balance to 235 shares.

Encana Corp. (ECA-T)

The share price is down 15 per cent month-to-date and down 32 per cent year-to-date. Several insiders are buying shares on the price weakness.

On Nov. 6, Reneé Zemljak, executive vice-president – Midstream, Marketing and Fundamentals, purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$8.78, taking her portfolio’s holding up to 28,416 shares.

The previous day, five insiders purchased shares in the public market.

President and chief executive officer Doug Suttles bought 50,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$8.8294, increasing his account’s position to 158,994 shares.

Director Peter Dea acquired 34,168 shares at a price per share of U.S.$8.7801 for an account in which he has control or direction over.

Director Bruce Waterman purchased 25,000 shares at a price per share of Cdn.$11.38, boosting his portfolio’s position to 150,000 shares.

Director Howard Mayson bought 10,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$8.74, raising his account’s holdings to 35,317 shares.

Director Suzanne Nimocks acquired 2,500 shares at a price per share of U.S.$8.8264, increasing her portfolio balance to 13,148 shares.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)

On Nov. 2, Jean Élie, who sits on the board of directors, sold 2,250 shares at a price per share of $63.023, trimming his portfolio’s position to 22,050 shares. Proceeds from this sale totaled over $141,000.