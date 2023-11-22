Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a depressed lumber stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by the CEO and CFO.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T)

On Nov. 10, president and chief executive officer Ian Fillinger bought 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.184, increasing the holdings in this particular account to 86,195 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $76,000.

Between Nov. 10-14, chief financial officer Rick Pozzebon bought a total of 2,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $19.75, lifting this particular account’s position to 48,936 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled more than $39,000.

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T)

Between Nov. 7-16 director Glen Roane sold a total of 95,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $39.45, reducing this specific account’s position to 28,400 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled more than $3.7 million, not including trading fees.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T)

Between Nov. 7-10, group president of business markets, customer experience and AI John Watson sold a total of 48,717 shares at an average price per share of approximately $53.32 for two accounts, after which one account no longer held any shares and a different account held 1,538 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $2.5 million, excluding commission charges.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T)

Between Nov. 13-17, president and chief operating officer for Canada Jeff Macoun exercised his options, receiving a total of 87,400 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $33.06, and sold 87,400 shares at an average price per share of roughly $42.13, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $792,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

On Nov. 14, chief financial officer Garry MacNicholas exercised his options, receiving 65,000 shares at a cost per share of $35.62, and sold 65,000 shares at a price of $41.991 with 5,137 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled more than $414,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

