Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T)

Between March 1-7, chief financial officer Rick Pozzebon bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $22.99, after which this particular account held 33,378 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $229,000.

On March 1, president and chief executive officer Ian Fillinger invested over $150,000 in shares of Interfor. He acquired 6,700 shares at a cost per share of $22.392, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 71,845 shares.

According to Refinitiv, the stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from six analysts and an average target price of $34.33, implying a 43 per cent potential return.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T)

On Feb. 24, president and chief operating officer Chris Carlsen exercised his options, receiving 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.07, and sold 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.325, after which his particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $525,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)

On Feb. 27, vice-president – fuel services division Dale Clark exercised his options, receiving 14,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.70, and sold 14,000 shares at a price per share of $37.50, after which 10,400 shares remained in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled more than $319,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T)

On Feb. 22, executive vice-president of strategic planning and corporate development Julie Godin sold 2,656 shares at a price per share of $124.79 eliminating her position in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $331,000, excluding trading fees.

