Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO and CFO cash out millions from this soaring stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC-T)
Between May 12-14, John Paulson, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $83-million in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 5-million shares at an average price per share of approximately $16.65 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Paulson Partners LP), increasing this account’s position to 12,215,361 shares.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR-UN-T)
On May 8, Karen Weaver acquired 10,000 units at an average price per unit of approximately $12.73, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this investment exceeded $127,000.
Earlier this month, Ms. Weaver was elected to the board of trustees.
Methanex Corporation (MX-T)
On May 8, director Maureen Howe invested over $272,000 in shares of Methanex. She bought a total of 12,500 shares for two accounts (LIRA and RRSP) at an average cost per share of roughly $21.80.
**
Listed below is a security that has had selling activity reported by insiders.
Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)
On May 11, president and chief executive officer Mark Bristow sold 300,000 shares at a price per share of US$27.1436, trimming this particular account’s position to 5,226,661 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded US$8.1-million.
On May 8, chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth divested 100,000 shares at a price per share of US$27.3372, reducing this particular account’s holdings to 507,842 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over US$2.7-million.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.