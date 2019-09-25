Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO and CFO take profits from this top performing TSX stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)
On Sept. 17, chief financial officer Claude Tessier invested over $101,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 1,250 shares at a price per share of $81.43, increasing his account’s holdings to 7,900 shares.
Between Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, Valery Zamuner, vice-president - general counsel and corporate secretary, invested over $83,000 in shares of Couche-Tard. She acquired a total of 1,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $83.88, initiating a portfolio position.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)
Between Sept. 6 and Sept. 20, chief financial officer Tony Guglielmin exercised his options, receiving 75,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.22, and sold 75,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.65, leaving 187,257 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds, excluding trading fees, totaled over $407,000.
On Sept. 17, president and chief executive officer Randall MacEwen exercised his options, receiving 154,702 shares at a cost per share of $1.80, and sold 154,702 shares at an average price per share of roughly $7.36 with 318,310 shares remaining in his account. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, exceeded $860,000.
Year-to-date, the share price of this small-cap stock has more than doubled in value, rallying 119 per cent, making it the top performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite industrials sector index and the third best performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite index, behind Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) and Alacer Gold Corp. (ASR-T).
Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)
On Sept. 23, Tara Wiseman, vice-president – global human resources, sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $7 with a remaining account balance of 71,857 shares.
Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T)
Between Sept. 5 and Sept. 17, Curtis Bartlett, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 246,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $22.43 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Skeena Capital Limited), reducing the account’s holdings to 200,000 shares. Net proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, totaled over $5.5-million.
Between Sept. 5 and Sept. 17, fellow board member Ron Miller, also sold a total of 246,800 at an average price per share of approximately $22.43 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Walt Grace Holdings Limited) with 158,425 shares remaining in this account. Again, net proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, exceeded $5.5-million.
On Sept. 10 and Sept. 11, director Paul Wright divested a total of 15,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $21.42, trimming his account balance to 36,000 shares. Net proceeds, excluding commission fees, exceeded $321,000.