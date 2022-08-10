Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T)

Between July 29 - Aug 2, Chetan Mehta, who sits on the board of directors, invested nearly $118,000 in shares of Calfrac. He acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $4.72, initiating a position in this particular account.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)

On July 29, director Irfhan Rawji bought 8,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $25.88, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 27,869 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $207,000.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On Aug. 3 and 4, founder and chairman of the board Jay Hennick divested a total of 117,400 shares at an average price per share of approximately $170.69 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Jay and Barbara Hennick Family Foundation), reducing this particular account’s position to 835,815 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $20-million, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Hennick is also the chairman and chief executive officer of Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-T).

Between July 29 – Aug. 2, director, president and chief executive officer Scott Patterson sold a total of 50,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $170.76 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Rondeau Investment Inc.), leaving 1,175,262 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $8.5-million, not including commission charges.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T)

Between July 25-28, vice-president of exploration and technical services Stephany (“Rosy”) Fier exercised her options, receiving a total of 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.88, and sold 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.02 leaving 395,240 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $614,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Previously, we reported the following transactions:

On July 20 and 21, chief executive officer and director Eric Fier exercised his options, receiving a total of 45,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.88, and sold 45,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.48 with 1,010,075 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $252,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

