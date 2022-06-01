Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T)

Between May 16-19, chief operating officer Wade Hutchings invested over US$102,000 in shares of Enerplus. He acquired a total of 8,000 shares at an average price per share of US$12.78, increasing this specific account’s position to 233,000 shares.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T)

On May 18, executive chairman Jonathan Goodman purchased 20,000 shares at a price per share of $5.17 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Long Zone Holdings Inc.), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 21,635,133 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $103,000.

LifeSpeak Inc. (LSPK-T)

On May 12, the company reported its first-quarter earnings results. That day, the share price collapsed, closing at 75 cents, down 74 per cent from the prior day’s closing price of $2.91. A couple of company leaders took advantage of this extreme price drop and scooped up shares. Since then, the share price has rebounded from its deeply oversold condition.

Between May 16-26, founder, president, chief executive officer and director Mike Held bought a total of 180,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $1.50, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 1,238,541 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $270,000.

On May 16, executive chair Nolan Bederman invested over $249,000 in shares of LifeSpeak. He purchased 178,850 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.395, increasing this particular account’s position to 1,043,390 shares.

According to Refinitiv, the stock has six buy recommendations and one ‘sector perform’ recommendation with an average target price of $3.89.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A-T)

On May 16, Brian Kingston, managing partner and chief executive officer of Real Estate, exercised his options, receiving 400,000 shares at a cost per share of US$16.809, and sold 400,000 shares at a price per share of US$47.1551, leaving 364,467 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from these transactions totaled over US$12-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T)

On May 20, executive vice-president and chief human resources officer Bernard Labelle exercised his options, receiving 7,500 shares at a cost per share of $48.16, and sold 7,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $106.45, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $437,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.