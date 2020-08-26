Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO and COO both top up positions in this consumer staples stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T)
On Aug. 24, chief executive officer and vice-chair James Burns acquired 30,000 shares at a price per share of $4.44 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (J.F.C. Burns Investment Corporation), increasing this account’s position to 294,400 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $133,000.
That day, Don Bobey, chief operating officer of Liquor for all of the company’s liquor brands, invested approximately $90,000 in shares of Alcanna. He bought 20,075 shares at a cost per share of $4.48.
The company operates 226 liquor stores and 33 cannabis retail stores.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited (AEM-T)
On Aug. 17, Yvon Sylvestre, senior vice-president, strategic advisor – operations, exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $56.45, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $109 with 1,522 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $525,000, not including any associated fees.
On Aug. 17, Chris Vollmershausen, vice-president – legal and corporate secretary, exercised his options, receiving 4,875 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $60.41, and sold 4,875 shares at a price per share of $109.229. Net proceeds totaled roughly $238,000, excluding any associated fees.
On Aug. 17, Gregory Laing, general counsel and senior vice-president – legal, exercised his options, receiving 3,500 shares at a cost per share of $36.37, and sold 3,500 shares at a price per share of $109.64 leaving 68,005 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $256,000, not including any associated fees.
On Aug. 12 and Aug. 13, Louise Grondin, senior vice-president – people and culture, sold a total of 12,903 shares at an average price per share of roughly $103.41, leaving 49,086 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.3-million, excluding commission charges.
CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T)
On Aug. 14, Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, president of CGI’s Finland, Poland and Baltics operations, exercised her options, receiving 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $48.16, and sold 4,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $91.99. Net proceeds totaled over $175,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR-T)
On Aug. 10, president and chief operating officer Godfrey Walton exercised his options, receiving 300,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.30, and sold 300,000 shares at a price per share of $5.62 with 128,147 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled $396,000, excluding any associated fees.
On Aug. 10, Luis Castro, vice-president – exploration, exercised his options, receiving 106,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.85, and sold 106,200 shares at a price per share of $5.4332, leaving 25,000 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $273,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Previously, we reported the following transactions.
Between Aug. 5 and Aug. 7, Mr. Luis Castro exercised his options, receiving 388,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $4.19, and sold 388,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $5.77. Net proceeds, not including any associated transaction fees, totaled over $615,000.
On Aug. 6, Christine West, vice-president - controller, exercised his options, receiving 140,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.31, and sold 140,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.5889. Net proceeds, not including any associated transaction charges, totaled over $178,000.
On Aug. 5, Dale Mah, vice-president – corporate development, exercised his options, receiving 243,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $4.18, and sold 243,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $6.25. Net proceeds, not including any associating transaction fees, exceeded $503,000.
On Aug. 5, Nicholas Shakesby, vice-president – operations, exercised his options, receiving 144,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.85, and sold 144,800 shares at a cost per share of $6.2079. Net proceeds, not including any associated transaction charges, totaled over $485,000.
Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV-T)
On Aug. 17, director Catharine Farrow exercised her options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $58.67, and sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $199.509. Net proceeds exceeded $704,000, not including any associated fees.
Previously, we reported the following trades.
On Aug. 10, chief financial officer Sandip Rana exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $55.58, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $208.459, leaving 40,639 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.5-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.
On Aug. 10, Eaun Gray, vice-president – business development, exercised his options, receiving 8,000 shares at a cost per share of $100.10, and sold 8,000 shares at a price per share of $210.808 with 803 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $885,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
