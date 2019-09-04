Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO and President top up their investments in this stock yielding 13%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU-UN-T)
Between Aug. 15 and Aug. 29, lead director John Lacey purchased a total of 3,700 units at an average price per unit of US$34.13, lifting his account’s holdings to 18,200 units. The cost of these purchases totaled over US$126,000.
On Aug. 14, Murilo Ferreira, who sits on Brookfield Asset Management’s board of directors, acquired 2,810 units at a cost per unit of US$35.50, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this purchase was roughly US$100,000.
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T)
Between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27, chairman and chief executive officer Amar Doman acquired a total of 60,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.33 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Futura Corporation), increasing the portfolio’s holdings to 13,956,370 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $263,000.
On Aug. 23, Marc Séguin, president of CanWel Building Materials Division and director, invested $169,000 in shares of the company. He bought 39,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.34, lifting his account balance to 178,668 shares.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share or 56 cents per share yearly. This equates to a current annualized yield of 13 per cent.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)
On Aug. 20, chief commercial officer Ana Mihaljevic exercised her options, receiving 1,854 shares at a cost per share of $1.7879, and sold 1,854 shares at a price per share of $53, leaving 15,556 shares in her account. Net proceeds, not including brokerage fees, totaled nearly $95,000.
Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T)
On Aug. 19, David Bigioni, chief commercial officer – recreational cannabis, exercised his options, receiving 95,000 shares at a cost per share of $8.91, and sold 95,000 shares at a price per share of $36.4212, eliminating his account’s holdings. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $2.6-million.