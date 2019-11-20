Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO cashes out $3.6-million from this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Cervus Equipment Corp. (CERV-T)
On Nov. 12, newly appointed (May 2019) president and chief executive officer Angela Lekatsas bought 6,500 shares at a price per share of $7.7035, raising her account balance to 22,800 shares. The cost of this investment totaled just over $50,000.
Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF-T)
Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 18, vice-chairman and the company’s former president and chief executive officer Terry Leon invested over $516,000. He acquired a total of 34,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $15.11 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Terrimar), increasing this account’s holdings to 164,850 shares.
Year-to-date, the share price is relatively unchanged, rising less than one per cent.
The company pays is shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.7 per cent.
Loblaw Companies Limited (L-T)
On Nov. 15, Janice Fukakusa, who sits on the board of directors and is the former chief financial officer of the Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T), purchased 2,900 shares at a price per share of $69.5828, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment exceeded $201,000.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.
Magna International Inc. (MG-T)
On Nov. 14, chief executive officer Donald Walker sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $73.53, reducing his portfolio’s holdings to 1,244,475 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, totaled over $3.6-million.
Year-to-date, the share price is up 19 per cent. The stock pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend with a current annualized yield of 2.6 per cent.