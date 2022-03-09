Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T)

On Feb. 22, chair of the board Martin Ferron invested over $190,000 in shares of NACG. He purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.01, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 2,126,857 shares.

Mr. Ferron is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T)

On Feb. 25, president and chief executive officer Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $16.29, after which this particular account held 640,804 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $162,000.

Primo Water Corp. (PRMW-T)

Between Feb. 28 – Mar. 1, Steven Stanbrook, who sits on the board of directors, bought a total of 20,362 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$14.54 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Steven Paul Stanbrook 2008 Trust), increasing this particular account’s position to 63,615 shares. The cost of these purchase exceeded US$296,000, not including commission charges.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T)

On March 1, president and chief operating officer Jean-Michel Baticle exercised his options, receiving 15,000 shares at a cost per share $63.23, and sold 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $103.66, eliminating his position in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $606,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

On Feb. 22, president and chief executive officer George Schindler exercised his options, receiving 156,977 shares at a cost per share of $23.65, and sold 156,977 shares at an average price per share of roughly $103.68, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $12.5-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

On March 1, executive vice-president - mining and upgrading Mike MacSween exercised his options, receiving 60,000 shares at a cost per share of $30.21, and sold 60,000 shares at a price per share of $39.1134, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $534,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

