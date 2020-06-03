Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO cashes out US$1.6-million as this Canadian large-cap stock nears a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U-T)
Between May 15 and May 21, chairman and chief executive officer John Bailey invested over US$472,000 in this REIT. He purchased a total of 50,000 units at an average price per unit of approximately US$9.46 for an account in which he has control or direction over (J&P Unit Holding, LLC), which raised this account’s holdings to 860,500 units.
Onex Corp. (ONEX-T)
On May 19, Stuart Kovensky, co-chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Onex Credit, acquired 4,000 shares at a price per share of $43, increasing this account’s position to 13,500 shares. The cost of this investment totaled $172,000, not including trading fees.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TNT.UN-T)
On May 21, Roland Cardy, who sits on the board of trustees, bought a total of 17,670 units for three accounts at an average cost per unit of roughly $5.32. The cost of these investments exceeded $94,000.
**
Listed below are two securities that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV.UN-T)
Between May 21-26, trustee Shenoor Jadavji sold a total of 38,000 units at an average price per unit of roughly $4.32 for an account in which she has control or direction over (Lotus Pacific Investments Inc.), leaving 89,960 units in this account. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $164,000.
Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)
On May 20, president and chief executive officer Worthing Jackman divested 18,000 shares at a price per share of US$92.2561, reducing this particular account’s position to 113,239 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded US$1.6-million.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.