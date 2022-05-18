Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN-T)

On May 11, Brian Robinson, who sits on the board of trustees, invested over $470,000 in units of Boardwalk. He acquired 10,000 units at a price per unit of $47.05, increasing this particular account’s position to 26,466 units.

Mr. Robinson is also chief financial officer of Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ-T)

On May 9, Mike Rose, who sits on the board of directors, bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $23.3128, lifting this specific account’s holding to 433,470 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $233,000.

Mr. Rose is also the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

Between May 9-12, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose invested over $1.3-million in shares of Tourmaline. He acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $68.45, after which this specific account held 8,769,973 shares.

Year-to-date, the share price is up over 80 per cent, making it the top performing stock in the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK-B-T)

On May 3 and 4, senior vice-president of marketing and logistics Réal Foley exercised his options, receiving a total of 13,416 shares at a cost per share of $29.01, and sold 13,416 shares at an average price per share of approximately $52.18, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $310,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

