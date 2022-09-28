Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T)

Between Sept. 15-23, founder, president, chief executive officer and director Dan Halyk invested over $203,000 in shares of Total Energy. He acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $6.79 for two accounts. After these transactions, one account held 1,875,000 shares and a different account held 635,000 shares.

Previously, we reported that between Aug. 25 and Sept. 7, Mr. Halyk purchased a total of 37,400 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $7.57 for two accounts. The cost of these purchases totaled roughly $282,000, excluding commission charges.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAV-T)

On Sept. 20, senior vice-president Neil Bokenfohr divested 50,000 shares at a price per share of $10.50, leaving 1,213,564 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled $525,000, not including trading fees.

On Sept. 12, chief financial officer Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $11.0229, after which this particular account held 778,594 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $551,000, excluding commission fees.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T)

On Sept. 14, director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of US $6.519, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 43,667 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US $97,000, excluding trading fees.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T)

On Sept. 14, director Keith MacPhail divested 15,000 shares at a price per share of $10.63, reducing this particular account’s position to 3,275,312 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $159,000, not including commission charges.

