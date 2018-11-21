Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $1.2-million in this oversold stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)

Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, co-founder Laurent Lemaire, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased a total of 92,119 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.81 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, lifting the account’s holdings to 9,876,566 shares. His total investment amounted to nearly $1-million.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)

On Nov. 14, president and chief executive officer David Wilson purchased shares of this oversold stock. He acquired 210,000 shares at a price per share of $4.73 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (710719 Alberta Inc.). The prior day, he bought 45,000 shares at a price per share of $4.75 for this account. The value of these two trades amounted to over $1.2-million. After these transactions, the account held 2,412,085 shares.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH-T)

On Nov. 16, general counsel and corporate secretary Douglas Goss bought 1,000 shares at a price per share of $69.23, raising his account balance to 32,981 shares.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

CGI Group Inc. (GIB.A-T)

On Nov. 15, founder and executive chairman Serge Godin exercised his rights, receiving 160,431 shares, and sold 85,526 shares at a price per share of $81.3277. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $7-million.

On Nov. 16, Mr. Godin sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of $82.0789 for a different account, one in which he has indirect ownership, reducing the account’s holdings to 169,600 shares. Proceeds from this trade amounted to over $8-million.

Magna International Inc. (MG-T)

On Nov. 16, James Tobin Sr., chief marketing officer and president – Magna Asia, exercised his options and received 51,484 shares. He subsequently sold 37,445 shares at a price per share of U.S.$49.75, leaving 42,739 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over U.S.$1.8-million.