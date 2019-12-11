Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $1.4-million in this dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Methanex Corp. (MX-T)
On Dec. 5, president and chief executive officer John Floren invested over $1.4-million in this dividend stock. He purchased 32,000 shares at a price per share of $45.645, increasing his portfolio’s position to 111,733 shares.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 36 US cents per share or US$1.44 per share yearly.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM-T)
On Dec. 4, director Merfyn Roberts divested 1,000 shares at a price per share of $81.98, trimming his portfolio’s position to 12,346 shares.
On Dec. 3, Don Allan, senior vice-president of corporate development, exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $56.61, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $81.6098, leaving 26,706 shares in his account. Net proceeds, excluding trading fees, totaled over $249,000.
Alacer Gold Corp. (ASR-T)
On Dec. 4, Anna Kolonchina, who sits on the board of directors, divested 50,000 shares at a price per share of $7.445 with 50,000 shares remaining in her account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $372,000.
Earlier this week, we reported the following trade. On Dec. 3, the company’s former president and chief executive officer Edward Dowling sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $7.44, reducing his portfolio’s position to 103,690 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $223,000.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ-T)
Between Nov. 15 and Dec. 6, Scott Stauth, chief operating officer – oil sands, exercised his options, receiving 82,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $33.76, and sold 82,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $37.84, with 49,221 shares remaining in his account. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, exceeded $336,000.