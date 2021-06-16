Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $446,000 in shares of this rebounding stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL-X)
On June 3, Blair Driscoll, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $1.8-million in shares of Hamilton Thorne. He purchased 950,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.90 for an account in which he has control or direction over (FAX Capital Corp.), after which this particular account held 16,849,600 shares.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T)
On June 4, founder, chair, and chief executive officer Heather Reisman invested over $446,000 in shares of Indigo. Ms. Reisman purchased 110,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.0568 for an account in which she has indirect ownership (HRON Canadian Investments Ltd.), lifting this account’s holdings to 741,443 shares.
The share price has been rebounding sharply. On Tuesday, the share price rallied 10 per cent. Year-to-date, the share price is up 45 per cent. Last year, on June 15, 2020, the share price closed at $1.24. Since then, the stock has rallied 281 per cent.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T)
On June 10, director John Billowits divested 1,000 shares at a price per share of $1,777, trimming this particular account’s position to 37,657 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.7-million.
In 2020, Mr. Billowits retired from his position as the chief executive officer of the Vela Operating Group, a wholly-owned division of Constellation.
Onex Corporation (ONEX-T)
Between June 7-10, founder, chairman of the board, and chief executive officer Gerry Schwartz sold a total of 124,741 shares at an average price per share of approximately $86.75 for an account in which he has control or direction over (The Gerald Schwartz and Heather Reisman Foundation), trimming this particular account’s position to 1,174,459 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $10.8-million, excluding trading fees.
