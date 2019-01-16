Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $459,000 in this cyclical stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T)

Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 14, president and chief executive officer Gil Clausen invested over $459,000 in shares of this copper producer with its flagship asset located in British Columbia. He purchased a total of 566,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately 81 cents, increasing his account’s holdings to 2,431,000 shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)

On Jan. 10, in two relatively small transactions, the company’s president and chief executive officer Craig Bryksa acquired a total of 10,197 shares across two accounts (7,252 shares in one account and 2,945 shares in separate account). He has control or direction over both accounts.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On Jan. 10, Huw Thomas, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (12,000) at a price per share of $34.507 with 37,200 shares remaining in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $414,000.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T)

Between Jan. 8 and Jan. 11, chairman and chief executive officer Stephen Sadler sold a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $69.75, trimming his portfolio’s position to 3,862,400 shares. Proceeds from the sales amounted to over $2-million.