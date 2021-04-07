 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Wednesday's Insider Report: CEO invests over $700,000 in this rebounding stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC-T)

On March 31, director Geoffrey Scott bought 2 million shares at a cost per share of 41 cents, raising this particular account’s position to 2,455,900 shares. The cost of this investment totaled $820,000, not including trading fees.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

Between March 16-31, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose invested approximately $715,000 in shares of Tourmaline. He acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $23.83, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 8,811,058 shares.

On March 10, the company announced a 14-per-cent dividend increase, raising its quarterly dividend to 16 cents per share from 14 cents per share. The current annualized yield is over 2.5 per cent.

Year-to-date, the share price is up approximately 46 per cent.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM-T)

On March 26, director Derek Elder acquired 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.25, initiating a position in this specific account. The cost of this purchase exceeded $712,000.

This thinly traded stock is trading near record levels.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)

On March 29, chief technology officer and executive vice-president of sales and marketing Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares at a price per share of $72.15 with 4,458 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $505,000, excluding commission charges. While this particular account does not hold many shares, Mr. Stoddart holds 135,942 shares in a different account.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

