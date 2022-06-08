Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (KITS-T)

Between May 25-31, chairman and chief executive officer Roger Hardy invested over $815,000 in shares of KITS. He purchased a total of 391,700 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.08 for three accounts. After these transactions, each of these accounts held 4,865,193 shares, 1,736,964 shares and 780,100 shares.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-T)

On May 26 and 27, vice-chair of the board of directors Peter Cohen divested a total of 13,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $145.66 for two accounts in which he has indirect ownership. After these transactions, one account (Dawsco Equities Inc.) held 5,000 shares, and the other account (The Ricky and Peter Cohen Family Foundation) held 65,000 shares. Proceeds from these sales totaled over $1.8-million, not including trading fees.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T)

Between May 24 and June 3, vice-chairman of the board Kenneth Dedeluk sold a total of 44,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $4.98 in his RRSP, leaving 640,500 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $221,000, excluding commission charges.

Mr. Dedeluk is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)

On May 27, David Gillis, vice-president of finance, exercised his options, receiving 30,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.76, and sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $7.25 with 20,635 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $134,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

