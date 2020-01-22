Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $900,000 in this small-cap stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)
Between Jan. 7 and Jan. 14, president and chief executive officer David Wilson invested over $900,000 in shares of Kelt.
On Jan. 14, Mr. Wilson purchased 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.36 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (David and Penny Wilson Family Foundation), raising this account’s holdings to 2,017,567 shares.
In addition, on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, Mr. Wilson acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.65 for another account in which he has indirect ownership (710719 Alberta Inc.), increasing this account’s position to 2,942,085 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)
On Jan. 14, Réal Cusson, senior vice-president – marketing, sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $42.18, trimming this account’s position to 687,502 shares. Proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $210,000.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T)
Between Jan. 7 and Jan. 14, director John Hooks sold a total of 196,100 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.05 with proceeds from the sales (not including trading fees) totaling over $402,000. After these transactions, this account held over 1.3-million shares.
Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T)
Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 17, chairman and chief executive officer Steve Sadler sold a total of 80,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $51.12 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2717065 Ontario Inc.), trimming this account’s holdings to 7,590,400 shares. Proceeds, excluding trading fees, exceeded $4-million.
Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, Paul Stoyan, who sits on the board of directors, divested a total of 32,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $51.45, leaving 107,900 shares in this account. Proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $1.6-million.
On Jan. 9, Doug Bryson, vice-president – finance and administration, exercised his options, receiving 30,000 shares at a cost per share of $24.235, and sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $51.94, leaving an account balance of 15,000 shares. Net proceeds, excluding trading fees, exceeded $831,000.
Between Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, director Eric Demirian exercised his options, receiving 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $17.225, and sold 26,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $51.55 with 20,000 shares remaining in this account.