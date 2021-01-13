Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO is a buyer of this stock delivering growth and income to its shareholders

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T)
On Dec. 31, president and chief operating officer Jay Dodds bought 4,525 shares at a price per share of US $22.0804, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 11,725 shares. The cost of this investment totaled approximately US$100,000.
The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.8 cents per share or 45.6 cents per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.6 per cent. The dividend has been maintained at this level since 2011.
For the quarter that ended on Sept. 30, the adjusted cash flow payout ratio was 23 per cent and 25 per cent for the first nine months of 2020.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
BRP Inc. (DOO-T)
On Jan. 5, director Michael Hanley sold 6,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $83.03, leaving 5,000 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $498,000, excluding trading fees.
Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)
On Jan. 5-6, president and chief executive officer Brian Vaasjo exercised his options, receiving 158,195 shares at a cost per share of $24.88, and sold 158,195 shares at an average price per share of approximately $35.54. Net proceeds exceeded $1.6-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T)
On Dec. 31, chairman James Estey divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of $20.55 for an account in which he has indirect ownership. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $205,000, not including commission charges.
