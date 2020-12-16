Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO is buying this beaten-down REIT yielding 8%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)
On Dec. 11, director Tom Muir bought 20,000 shares at a price per share of $16.67 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Muir Investments Limited). The cost of this purchase totaled over $333,000.
Previously, we reported the following trade.
On Dec. 3, director Bill Holland invested nearly $1.7-million in shares of CI. He purchased 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $16.9316.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current yield of over 4 per cent.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI-UN-T)
On Dec. 8, chief executive officer Ed Sonshine invested over $443,000 in units of this REIT. He purchased 25,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $17.74.
Year-to-date, the unit price has declined over 32 per cent.
RioCan pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 12 cents per unit or $1.44 per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 8 per cent.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)
Between Dec. 9-11, chair of the board Robert Ogilvie divested a total of 76,160 shares at an average price per share of approximately $93.11. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $7-million, not including trading fees.
Mr. Ogilvie is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)
On Dec. 10, Leo Salom, group head of wealth management and TD Insurance, exercised his options, receiving 24,484 shares at a cost per share of $53.15, and sold 24,484 shares at a price per share of $72.41. Net proceeds totaled over $471,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
On Dec. 9, Norie Campbell, group head and general counsel of TD Bank Group, exercised her options, receiving 42,330 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $49.58, and sold 42,330 shares at a price per share of $70.92. Net proceeds totaled over $903,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
