Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO is buying this beaten-down stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T)

On Nov. 28, president and chief executive officer Jonathan Wright invested just under $100,000 in shares of the company. He bought 25,000 shares at a price per share of $3.88, increasing his account balance to 396,979 shares.

Previously, we reported that Mr. Wright invested over $380,000 in the company with the purchase of 85,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.48 on Nov. 13.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)

On Dec. 3, Cynthia Hansen, executive vice-president- utilities and power operations, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (12,000) at an average price per share of approximately $44.10 with 53,538 shares remaining in her portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over half a million dollars.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On Nov. 30, Frederick Reichheld, who sits on the board of directors, sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$75 with 7,900 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled U.S.$150,000.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T)

On Dec. 7, director Carl Vogel sold 7,500 shares at a price per share of U.S.$18.9639 for an account in which he has indirect ownership with 42,500 shares remaining in this account.

On Dec. 5 and Dec. 6, fellow board member Willard Yuill divested 50,000 shares at a price per share of $25.25 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, leaving 2,971,712 shares in this account. Total proceeds amounted to over $1.2-million.

On Dec. 5, director Sheila Weatherill exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (70,000) at a price per share of $25.09, eliminating her portfolio position. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.7-million.