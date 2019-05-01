Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO pockets over $2-million with the sale of this surging dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-T)
On April 24, Gabriel Rubacha, president of South American Operations, acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of U.S.$3.9879, increasing his account balance to 220,400 shares.
Methanex Corp. (MX-T)
On April 26, Jim Bertram, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 2,100 shares at a cost per share of U.S.$54.95, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment totaled more than U.S. $115,000.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
MAG Silver Corp. (MAG-T)
On April 25, director Derek White exercised his options at a cost per share of $5.86 and sold the corresponding number of shares received (10,000) at a price per share of $12.50, leaving 12,059 shares in his account. Net proceeds from the sale excluding brokerage fees totaled over $66,000.
TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)
Year-to-date, this dividend stock yielding over 2 per cent, has rallied nearly 25 per cent.
On April 26, chairman, president and chief executive officer Alain Bédard exercised his options at a cost per share of $6.32 and sold the corresponding number of shares received (70,200) at a price per share of $44.92 with 4,056,668 shares remaining in this account. Net proceeds from the sale excluding commissions exceeded $2.7-million.