Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO sells nearly $1-million in this consumer stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)
On April 8, executive vice-president and chief operating officer Jon McKenzie invested roughly U.S. $194,000 in shares of Cenovus. He acquired 25,000 shares at a cost per share of U.S. $7.758, increasing this specific account’s position to 174,651 shares.
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)
On April 6, president and chief executive officer Mark Hornick exercised his options, receiving a total of 73,681 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $25.116, and sold 73,681 shares at an average price per share of roughly $38.1335, leaving 504,858 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $959,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Previously, Mr. Hornick exercised his options between March 19-23, receiving a total of 80,900 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $17.75, and sold 80,900 shares at an average price per share of roughly $38.285. Net proceeds exceeded $1.6-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
On Feb. 25, the company announced Mr. Hornick’s plans to retire. Effective June 1, Jamieson Canada president Mike Pilato will succeed Mr. Hornick as the company’s new president and chief executive officer.
Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA-T)
On April 6, director George Albino sold 21,500 shares at a price per share of $4.80, reducing this particular account’s holdings to 226,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $103,000, excluding commission charges.
Primo Water Corp. (PRMW-T)
Between April 5-7, chairman of the board and the company’s former chief executive officer Jerry Fowden divested a total of 27,677 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$16.91, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 1,360,937 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded US$468,000, not including trading fees.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)
On April 8, Glenn Dudar sold 5,130 shares at a price per share of $19.80 with 20,000 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $101,000, not including commission charges.
Mr. Dudar is the vice-president and general manager at Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, which is owned by Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation.
