Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO sells shares of this penny stock that’s rallied over 900% in 2021

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Gratomic Inc. (GRAT-X)
Between April 7-23, director Amo Brand invested over $287,000 in shares of Gratomic. He acquired a total of 228,600 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $1.26 for two accounts, lifting these account’s positions to 198,700 shares and 1,215,000 shares.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU-T)
Between April 14-21, director Elaine Sanders exercised her options, receiving 150,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.78, and sold 150,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $3.42. Net proceeds exceeded $246,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Ms. Sanders is also the chief financial officer and corporate secretary of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ-T).
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CMC-CN)
Between April 14-16, president and chief executive officer Don Allan divested a total of 850,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 93 cents, leaving 23,343,322 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $792,000, not including trading fees.
Year-to-date, the share price has surged over 900 per cent.
Emera Inc. (EMA-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on April 9, Rick Janega, chief operating officer – electric utilities, Canada & Caribbean, and chief executive officer of Emera Newfoundland and Labrador, divested 1,450 shares at a price per share of $56.622, trimming this specific account’s position to 16,507 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $82,000, excluding commission charges.
Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T)
On April 22, president and chief executive officer Sébastien de Montessus sold 42,000 shares at a price per share of $29.10, reducing this particular account’s position to 921,843 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.2-million, excluding trading fees.
On March 31, director David Mimran sold 602,600 shares at a price per share of $25.2624, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $15-million, not including commission charges.
In a different account in which he has control or direction over (Tablo Corporation), Mr. Mimran holds over 15-million shares of gold producer Endeavour.
