Wednesday's Insider Report: CEO tops up position in this stock yielding 9.8% as it nears oversold territory

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.  Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR-B-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on July 15, president and chief executive officer Doug Murphy invested roughly $50,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.4975, increasing this particular account’s position to 205,582 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share, or 24 cents per share yearly, equating to a current dividend yield of 9.75 per cent.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 31. From a technical analysis perspective, the stock is nearing oversold territory. Generally, an oversold condition is characterized by an RSI reading at or below 30.

Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)

On July 17, Jose Figueroa, vice-president – information technology, exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $8.21, and sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $14.23. Net proceeds, excluding any associated trading fees, totaled over $150,000.

On July 17, corporate secretary Connie Lillico exercised her options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.80, and sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $14.43, leaving 111,500 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, not including any associated commission charges, totaled over $96,000.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T)

Between July 8 and July 20, director Yikang Liu sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $8.70 with 60,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $173,000.

Between July 13 and July 15, Paul Simpson, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 11,400 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.31, reducing this account’s holdings to 869,484 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, totaled over $94,000.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS-T)

Between July 13 and July 16, executive chairman of the board Dave Brereton divested a total of 97,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $27.88 for two accounts. Proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, exceeded $2.7-million.

