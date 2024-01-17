Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

The following two stocks have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

On Jan. 8, founder, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares at a price per share of $60.9542, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 8,124,469 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $304,000, not including commission charges.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

On Jan. 12, Jim Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, bought 62,500 shares at a cost per share of $28.381 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Capital Corp.), increasing the holdings in this particular account to 18,675,192 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $1.7-million, not including trading fees.

Previously, we reported Mr. Pattison invested over $3.8-million in shares of Westshore between Dec. 27 and Jan. 5. He acquired a total of 139,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $27.63.

**

The following two securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

EQB Inc. (EQB-T)

Between Jan. 8-11, president and chief executive officer Andrew Moor exercised his options, receiving 6,600 shares at a cost per share of $27.83, and sold 6,600 shares at a price per share of $91.47, after which this particular account held 45,296 shares. Net proceeds totaled more than $420,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Earlier this month, the share price closed at a record high of over $92.

Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)

On Jan. 4, senior vice-president, corporate development David Shaver divested 19,337 shares at a price per share of $7.70, reducing the position in this specific account to 7,252 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $149,000, excluding trading fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.