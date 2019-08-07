Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEOs and a COO are selling these three stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. (IAN-CN)
Between July 10 and July 23, chief strategy officer and director Elizabeth Stavola invested over U.S.$2.78 in shares of this cannabis stock. She purchased a total of 40,000 shares at an average cost per share of U.S.$2.78, for accounts in which she has indirect ownership.
On July 15, president and director Randy Maslow acquired 20,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$2.80.
On July 11, chief financial officer Julius Kalcevich bought 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $3,7973.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
DHX Media Ltd. (DHX-T)
On July 29, executive chairman and chief executive officer Michael Donovan sold 63,256 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.99, trimming his account balance to 4,157,917 shares. Gross proceeds totaled over $126,000.
Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T)
On Aug. 2, Ben Gadbois, global president and chief operating officer, sold 108,000 shares at a price per share of $40.5004, reducing his portfolio’s position to 684,373 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $4.3-million.
TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)
On July 30, chairman, president and chief executive officer Alain Bédard exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $16.46, and sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $41.83, leaving 4,056,668 shares in his account. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges