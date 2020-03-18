Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEOs are buyers of these two high-yielding securities

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
BCE Inc. (BCE-T)
On March 2, president and chief executive officer Mirko Bibic bought 1,695 shares at a cost per share of $59.30 for an account in which he has control or direction over. The cost of this investment exceeded $100,000.
The company’s next quarterly dividend amounts to 83.25 cents per share. This equates to a current annualized yield of approximately 6 per cent.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-A-T)
On March 5, Justin Beber, managing partner, head of corporate strategy, and chief legal officer, acquired 84,106 shares at a price per share of US$63.31, lifting this account’s position to 152,331 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded US$5-million.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP-UN-T)
On Feb. 28, president and chief executive officer Rael Diamond invested over $1.1-million in units of this REIT. He purchased 75,251 units at a price per unit of $14.72, raising this account’s position to 205,203 units.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 6.1667 cents per unit, or 74 cents per unit yearly. This equates to a current annualized yield of roughly 5.6 per cent.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
Boralex Inc. (BLX-T)
Between March 2 and March 6, Edward Kernaghan, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 982,800 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kernwood Limited) at an average price per share of approximately $30.42, reducing this account’s holdings to 1,500,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, totaled nearly $29.9-million.