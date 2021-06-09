Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEOs are selling these two bank stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T)
On June 1, chairman of the board of directors Richard Falconer invested over $496,000 in shares of Chorus. He purchased 103,200 shares at a cost per share of $4.8079, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 138,200 shares.
**
Listed below are four securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
CAE Inc. (CAE-T)
On May 31, general counsel, chief compliance officer, and corporate secretary Mark Hounsell exercised his options, receiving a total of 47,250 shares at a cost per share of $22.17, and sold 47,250 shares at an average price per share of roughly $37.73, after which this particular account held 23,110 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $735,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)
On May 31, senior executive vice-president and group head of CIBC’s U.S. region, and the president and chief executive officer of CIBC Bank USA Michael Capatides exercised his options, receiving a total of 54,243 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $114.215, and sold 54,243 shares at a price per share of $142.64, leaving 13,599 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.5-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
SunOpta Inc. (SOY-T)
Between May 17-19, chief executive officer and director Joseph Ennen divested 155,537 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$12.50, trimming this particular account’s position to 1,357,169 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over US$1.9-million, excluding trading fees.
Between May 17-19, chief financial officer Scott Huckins sold a total of 73,324 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$12.50 with 435,939 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded US$916,000, not including commission charges.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)
On June 2, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of TD Securities Bob Dorrance exercised his options, receiving a total of 257,452 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $58.98, and sold 257,452 shares at a price per share of $87.48 with 504,256 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $7.3-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
