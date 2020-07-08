Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEOs are trading these three securities

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ-UN-T)
On June 29-30, president, chief executive officer and trustee Michael Zakuta invested $161,000 in units of the REIT. He purchased a total of 50,000 units at an average price per unit of approximately $3.22 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Plaza Z-Corp Properties Inc.), raising this account’s holdings to 8,444,349 units.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 2.333 cents per unit, or 28 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 8.1 per cent.
Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII-T)
On June 25, president, chief executive officer and director Marty Proctor acquired 30,000 shares at a price per share of $3.20, lifting this account’s position to 350,994 shares. The cost of this investment totaled $96,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T)
On June 26, vice-president and chief financial officer Darren Millman exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.99, and sold 25,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $14.90 with 13,306 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds, not including any trading charges, exceeded $222,000.
Sprott Inc. (SII-T)
On June 24-25, John Ciampaglia, chief executive officer of Sprott Asset Management, sold a total of 4,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $43.81, trimming this account’s position to 80,028 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $175,000.
