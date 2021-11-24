Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are four stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Absolute Software Corp. (ABST-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Nov. 17, president and chief executive officer Christy Wyatt purchased 8,000 shares at a price per share of US$9.77, increasing this specific account’s position to 102,486 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over US$78,000.

On Nov. 15 and 16, chairman of the board Dan Ryan acquired a total of 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$9.85, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 133,003 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded US$147,000.

Month-to-date, the share price has declined 17 per cent.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T)

On Nov. 17, president, chief executive officer and director Éric Martel invested $174,000 in shares of Bombardier. He purchased 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.74.

Month-to-date, the share price is down 11 per cent.

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (CTC.A-T)

On Nov. 15, director Steve Frazier bought 625 shares at a price per share of US$146.90, after which this specific account held 1,825 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$91,000.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T)

Between Nov. 15 and 19, president, chief executive officer and director Grant Fagerheim invested over $139,000 in shares of Whitecap. He acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.96, increasing this particular account’s position to 2,513,636 shares.

As of the close on Nov. 19, the share price was down over 7 per cent month-to-date. However, over the past two trading sessions, the stock price has rebounded 6.5 per cent.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)

On Nov. 12, executive vice-president of global supply chain Alexandre De Moraes Zanelatto divested 3,484 shares at a price per share of $36.762, eliminating his position in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $128,000, not including trading fees.

