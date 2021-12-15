Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

BRP Inc. (DOO-T)

On Dec. 3, chief financial officer Sébastien Martel invested nearly $200,000 in shares of BRP. He acquired 2,100 shares at a cost per share of $95, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 34,697 shares.

That day, the share price closed at $97.33, down 23 per cent from its all-time closing high of $125.59 reached on Sept. 3. Since then, the stock price has stabilized around the $100 level – at least for now.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

On Dec. 1, director Lucy Miller acquired 2,440 shares at a price per share of $40.99, taking this particular account’s position up to 15,136 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $100,000, not including trading fees.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK-T)

On Dec. 6, director Bruce Berry invested over $524,000 in shares of Winpak. He purchased a total of 15,000 shares for two accounts at a price per share of $34.99 In 2017, Mr. Berry retired from his position as the company’s president and chief executive officer.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Artemis Gold Inc. (ARTG-X)

Between Dec. 2-6, vice-president of capital markets Nicholas Campbell sold a total of 102,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.53, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 674,500 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $666,000, excluding trading fees.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)

On Dec. 6, Richard Dufresne exercised his options, receiving a total of 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $53.41, and sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $98.1546, leaving 5,884 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $223,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Previously, Richard Dufresne exercised his options on Nov. 22 and 23, receiving a total of 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $53.41, and sold 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $97.74. Net proceeds totaled just under $665,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Mr. Dufresne is the president and chief financial officer of George Weston Limited (WN-T). Loblaw is an operating segment of George Weston Limited (GWL). At the end of the third-quarter, GWL had a 52.6-per-cent interest in Loblaw.

