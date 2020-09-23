Wednesday’s Insider Report: CFO invests $300,000 in this industrial company that recently reinstated its dividend

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T)
Between Sept. 11-17, chief financial officer Stephen Clark invested over $300,000 in this industrials stock. He purchased a total of 32,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $9.40 for an account in which he has control or direction over.
The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 3 cents per share, or 36 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 3.8 per cent.
Earlier this year, the dividend was temporarily suspended due to uncertainties arising from COVID-19. In July, the monthly dividend was reinstated and paid in August.
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Empire Company Ltd. (EMP-A-T)
On Sept. 14, three senior management executives were sellers in the public market.
Simon Gagné, executive vice-president – chief human resources officer, exercised his options, receiving 23,834 shares at an undisclosed price, and sold 23,834 shares at a price per share of $38, leaving 16,356 shares in this particular account.
Vivek Sood, executive vice-president – related businesses for Sobeys Inc., exercised his options, receiving 9,349 shares at an undisclosed price, and sold 9,349 shares at an average price per share of approximately $37.90, eliminating his position in this specific account.
Pierre St-Laurent, executive vice-president- chief operating officer, full service for Sobeys Inc., exercised his options, receiving 2,940 shares at an undisclosed price, and sold 2,940 shares at a price per share of $38.50 with 1,456 shares remaining in this specific account.
Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T)
On Sept. 16, Sean McAleer, senior vice-president and managing director – Guatemala, sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $47.13, after which this particular account held 3,345 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $942,000, not including trading fees.
On Sept. 16, Christopher Emerson, vice-president – business development and geology, exercised his options, receiving 6,500 shares at a cost per share of $18.64, and sold 6,500 shares at a price per share of $48 with 12,841 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $190,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Sprott Inc. (SII-T)
Between Sept. 15-17, chief executive officer Peter Grosskopf sold a total of 50,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $51.47 for an account in which he has control or direction over (PEGS Capital Holdings LP), reducing this particular account’s position to 256,700 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $2.5-million, not including commission charges.
Year-to-date, the share price is up over 60 per cent.
